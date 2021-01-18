Left Menu
Shripad Naik's health improving, vital parameters stable, say doctors

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, who is undergoing treatment at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) following a road accident, is doing well and his general condition is much better, an official said on Sunday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 18-01-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 08:49 IST
Union Minister Shripad Naik (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, who is undergoing treatment at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) following a road accident, is doing well and his general condition is much better, an official said on Sunday. "Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik is much better and his general condition is improving. All his vital parameters are stable. His blood pressure is normal. He still continues to be on high flow nasal cannula oxygenation," the GMCH said on Sunday.

GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar said Naik's left upper limb and left lower limb dressings have been changed on Sunday and wounds are looking healthy. "His upper limb dressings have been changed and wounds are healing well. He was given mild side physiotherapy and was made to sit bedside," he said.

On Friday, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had visited the Union Minister at the hospital. Naik, Union Minister of State for Defence met with an accident near a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka on January 11. Naik along with his wife and personal assistant were on their way to Gokarna from Yellapur. His wife Vijaya Naik and the personal assistant died in the accident. (ANI)

