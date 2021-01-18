Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss ski resort St Moritz quarantines hotels, shuts schools to contain COVID variant

Officials in the Swiss mountain resort of St Moritz quarantined employees and guests of two luxury hotels, closed ski schools and kept schoolchildren home from class on Monday after a dozen positive tests for a highly infectious coronavirus variant.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 18:07 IST
Swiss ski resort St Moritz quarantines hotels, shuts schools to contain COVID variant
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Officials in the Swiss mountain resort of St Moritz quarantined employees and guests of two luxury hotels, closed ski schools and kept schoolchildren home from class on Monday after a dozen positive tests for a highly infectious coronavirus variant. About 300 employees and 95 guests at the Grand Hotel des Bains Kempinski St Moritz and Badrutt's Palace Hotel were quarantined. The eastern canton of Grisons ordered everyone to wear masks in the town of 5,200 that prides itself as a birthplace of modern winter sports.

Those under quarantine will be tested and those receiving positive tests isolated. Those who test negative may be able to depart, a spokesman for the region's coronavirus task force said, but must follow quarantine rules once they arrive home. The nationalities of those affected were not given, but Grisons said foreigners were likely among hotel guests.

Authorities had identified mutations common to highly infections coronavirus variants found in South Africa and Britain, though officials could not immediately say whether it matched either variant exactly because samples had yet to be genetically sequenced. Switzerland has left ski lifts including in St Moritz open, while closing restaurants, bars and theatres.

Swiss ski areas have been embroiled in coronavirus concerns. In December, British tourists in places including Verbier were ordered into quarantine. This month, the famed Lauberhorn World Cup downhill in Wengen was cancelled after a single British tourist was thought to have been the origin of a superspreader event.

Local St Moritz officials defended the decision to keep skiing open, saying mask-wearing and social distancing makes it safe, and letting people disperse may help limit infections. "If there are 100 people on the ski pistes, then there will be 100 fewer in the villages," said Christian Gartmann, an official with a COVID-19 task force in the St Moritz area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks replies on report of high-powered committee on Chardham project

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the parties to file their replies or objections, if any, on the report filed by the high-powered committee, monitoring the Chardham highway project on the widening of the roads up to Indo-China border in Ut...

I-League: Real Kashmir set sights on grabbing maximum points against Delhi

After beating Chennai City FC 2-0 in their previous match, Real Kashmir FC will aim to build on their winning momentum, grabbing maximum points, when they lock horns against fourth-placed Sudeva Delhi FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on ...

2 Syrians charged with terrorism over army officer's killing

Two Syrians have been charged in Germany for alleged links to a terrorist organisation on suspicion they were involved in the killing of an army officer in their homeland in 2012, prosecutors said Monday.Khedr AK was charged with membership...

WIDER IMAGE-Trump sought the world's attention and got it. Now the White House reality show ends

A red tie, often tied too long. A raised fist, often held high to a supportive crowd. A scowling face. A raised voice. President Donald Trump never hid how he felt. His words and body language made his thoughts clear.For more than four year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021