EU defends Portugal trip as ministers, officials quarantine

The European Union's executive arm on Monday defended a decision to send a team of senior officials to Lisbon for a meeting with Portuguese government ministers, after two ministers tested positive for COVID-19 and a number of top officials went into isolation.

Eight members of the European Commission paid a one-day visit to Lisbon Friday — as Portugal started a month-long lockdown — for meetings early in the country's six-month term as EU president nation, which began on Jan 1.

Portugal's finance and labour ministers later tested positive for the virus, while three other ministers have gone into isolation after coming into contact with people who tested positive. Two EU commission vice-presidents and a commissioner are in quarantine.

Asked why it was so important for the visit to go ahead, commission spokesman Eric Mamer said the decision to meet face to face rather than via videoconference — like most EU meetings over the past year — was “not taken lightly.” “It is the launch of an extremely important presidency. There are many, many files which need to be carried forward by the Portuguese presidency, and it was felt important to be able to hold in-person discussions on these different political files,” Mamer said.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said Wednesday that the pandemic is “at its most dangerous point” in the country and that the new lockdown would last at least a month.

Staying at home is mandatory, including for work, and fines for not complying with rules such as to wear masks outdoors have doubled. Schools remain open, along with companies providing essential services.

Mamer said the commission officials in quarantine would respect Belgium's coronavirus rules and take a test on the seventh day after their return from Lisbon.

In August, the EU's chief trade negotiator, Commissioner Phil Hogan, had to resign after he admitted flaunting some measures during a summer stay in his native Ireland.

