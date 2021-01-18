WHO expects to have access to Pfizer vaccine "very soon"

The World Health Organization is in advanced negotiations with Pfizer about including the company's COVID-19 vaccine in the agency's portfolio of shots to be shared with poorer countries, a senior WHO official said on Monday.

"We are in very detailed discussions with Pfizer. We believe very soon we will have access to that product," Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser, said at the WHO's executive board meeting.

The WHO's vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX is set to start rolling out vaccines to poor and middle income countries in February.

