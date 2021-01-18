Left Menu
WHO expects to have access to Pfizer vaccine "very soon"

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 18-01-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 19:53 IST
The World Health Organization is in advanced negotiations with Pfizer about including the company's COVID-19 vaccine in the agency's portfolio of shots to be shared with poorer countries, a senior WHO official said on Monday.

"We are in very detailed discussions with Pfizer. We believe very soon we will have access to that product," Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser, said at the WHO's executive board meeting.

The WHO's vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX is set to start rolling out vaccines to poor and middle income countries in February.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Michelin guide offers crumb of comfort to France's COVID-hit chefs

French chef Sylvain Sendras restaurant has been closed for months, and his employees are on furlough, but on Monday he received a morsel of good news his restaurant had kept its star in the annual Michelin guide. The guide, widely acknowled...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks waver as COVID-19 fears trump recovery hopes

Global stock markets wavered on Monday as soaring COVID-19 cases offset investor hopes of a quick economic recovery, even after data showing that the Chinese economy rebounded faster-than-expected in the fourth quarter of 2020. European sto...

Modi, Xi Jinping among world leaders to participate in virtual Davos summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese premier Xi Jinping will be among the top world leaders who will participate in a five-day online Davos Agenda Summit of the World Economic Forum WEF later this month. Several union ministers includin...

UK SME fintech platform Tide to expand into India

UK-headquartered business financial platform Tide on Monday announced its first plans for a test launch in India in the first quarter of 2021, followed by a wider rollout later in the year, as part of its international expansion plans.The f...
