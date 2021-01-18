Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand records 120 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 18-01-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 21:13 IST
Uttarakhand records 120 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally surged to 94,923 on Monday with 120 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 1,617 as six more people succumbed to the disease, a state health department bulletin said.

Nainital district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 38, followed by 36 in Dehradun, 23 in Haridwar and 10 in Udham Singh Nagar, it said.

Uttarkashi and Almora reported four fresh cases each, Chamoli three, and Pithoragarh and Rudraprayag one each.

No fresh cases were reported from four districts -- Bageshwar, Champawat, Pauri and Tehri.

Six more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the toll to 1,617, the bulletin said.

So far, 89,882 people have recovered, 1,288 migrated out of the state and 2,136 are under treatment, it said.

Meanwhile, 1,961 healthcare workers were administered the Covishield vaccine on Monday. With this, a total of 4,237 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bird flu: Rajasthan reports 245 more avian deaths; total 5,540

A total of 245 birds died in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the number of avian deaths to 5,540 in the state since a bird-flu outbreak.Seventeen of the 33 districts of the state are affected by the bird-flu infection. Of the 267 samples collec...

US Capitol goes into temporary lockdown after fire breaks out nearby

Ahead of President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration day, the US Capitol Hill on Monday went into a temporary lockdown after a fire broke out under a nearby bridge. The US Secret Service informed that the fire that prompted the lockdown was ext...

UK "very concerned" over running of British Virgin Islands - Raab

Britain is very concerned about governance in the British Virgin Islands, a British Overseas Territory, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday, adding that there were concerns about its susceptibility to organised crime.The British Vi...

Blend it with Beckham: Neville hired to coach Inter Miami

Phil Neville and David Beckham won Premier League championships together at Manchester United. Theyre teaming up again with hopes of winning more trophies with Inter Miami.Neville was hired Monday as Inter Miamis coach, reuniting with Beckh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021