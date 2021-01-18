Left Menu
MP reports 304 new COVID-19 cases, 540 recoveries; 3 die

18-01-2021
MP reports 304 new COVID-19 cases, 540 recoveries; 3 die
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradeshs COVID-19 tallyon Monday rose to 2,51,882 after the state recorded 304 freshcases, a health department official said.

With three more people succumbing to the viralinfection, the overall death toll rose to 3,756, he said.

A total of 540 patients were discharged from hospitalsin the last 24 hours, taking the state's recovery count to2,41,966, he said.

The state now has 6,160 active cases, he said.

Of the new fatalities, one each died in Bhopal,Gwalior and Jabalpur, the official said.

Of the 304 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 70 andIndore 50.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 57,062,including 918 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at41,633 with 598 fatalities, he said.

Bhopal now has 1920 active cases, while this figurefor Indore is 1509.

With 20,449 new samples examined in the state in thelast 24 hours, the number of tests for COVID-19 rose to50,89,741, the official said.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases2,51,882, new cases 304, death toll 3,756, recovered 2,41,996,active cases 6160, people tested so far 50,89,741.

