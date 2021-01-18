COVID: 27 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Monday reported 27 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 20,564, according to a medical bulletin.

No death was reported on Monday. The death toll stands at 330, as per the bulletin.

There are 203 active cases as of now, it said. A total of 53 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of those recovered to 20,031, the bulletin stated.

A total of 2,01,373 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,79,867 tested negative while reports of 98 samples were awaited, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)