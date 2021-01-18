Bengal reports 389 new COVID-19 cases, 10 fresh fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tallyrose to 5,65,661 on Monday as 389 more people tested positivefor the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed thestate's coronavirus death toll to 10,063, a health bulletinsaid.

After almost eight months, Kolkata reported only onefresh fatality.

As many as 569 more people were cured of the disease,taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in thestate to 97 per cent.

The state now has 6,893 active cases, while 5,48,705people have been cured of the disease so far, it said.

North 24 Parganas district reported the highest numberof new cases (128) and fresh fatalities (five), the bulletinsaid.

Nine of the 10 fresh fatalities were due tocomorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said.

The state has so far tested over 76.66 lakh samplesfor COVID-19, including 18,875 in the last 24 hours, thebulletin added.

