Hauliers will need negative COVID test before travel from UK to Denmark, Netherlands

Hauliers require a negative COVID-19 test before travelling from Britain to Denmark and the Netherlands, the British government said on Monday.

Last week the French government said people travelling from non-EU countries to France will no longer be allowed enter by presenting a negative result from a quick COVID-19 test, but cross-Channel truck drivers would be exempt.

