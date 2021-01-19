More than 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots administered in Bihar in two days

More than 30,000 people havereceived shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first couple ofdays of inoculation in Bihar, where the coronavirus hasclaimed nearly 1,500 lives so far, the state health departmentsaid on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the department,18,122 ''corona warriors'' had been vaccinated on the inauguralday, while 14,745 received the jabs on Monday.

The vaccination drive will be conducted in the statefour days a week Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Those who have been vaccinated shall be given a booster shotafter 28 days, the statement said.

Pregnant women and people known to have allergies wereadvised against taking the vccine.

Till date, 25.89 lakh people have contracted the virusout of whom 25.39 lakh recovered, the statement said. Therecovery rate of 98.08 per cent is far superior to thenational average.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at1,460, while active cases reported were 3,509.

Patna district, which includes the state capital, hasbeen the worst affected as it accounts for nearly one-fifthsof the total caseload and more than a quarter of the totaldeath toll for all 38 districts.

