Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka: 43-year-old health worker, who was administered COVID-19 vaccine, dies of heart attack

The death of the 43-year-old man in Bellary, who was administered the COVID-19 vaccine on January 16, was caused by cardiorespiratory arrest secondary to acute anteroseptal wall MI, said the Karnataka Health Department on Monday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-01-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 09:01 IST
K'taka: 43-year-old health worker, who was administered COVID-19 vaccine, dies of heart attack
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The death of the 43-year-old man in Bellary, who was administered the COVID-19 vaccine on January 16, was caused by cardiorespiratory arrest secondary to acute anteroseptal wall MI, said the Karnataka Health Department on Monday. The deceased Nagaraju was a permanent employee of the health department who was vaccinated on January 16 around 1 pm and was normal till Monday morning.

"Today morning when he came to duty, he complained of chest pain at around 9.30 am and collapsed. He was treated immediately and referred to Jindal Sanjeeveni hospital for higher treatment where he was admitted at 11.15 am. The highest level of treatment was provided, but he could not be saved," the department said in a statement. "Apart from him, none of the other health care workers who took the vaccine from the same vial had any adverse events. The district-level AEFI Committee met and had detailed discussions. The conclusion is that the death was due to cardiorespiratory arrest secondary to acute anteroseptal wall MI," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Radioactive sources now in safe storage in Congo with support of IAEA

Two disused radioactive sources, previously employed in cancer treatment, are now in safe and secure storage in the Republic of the Congo, following successful transport and increased security at their temporary storage facility, with the s...

Guatemalan military clears U.S.-bound migrant caravan from road

Guatemalan security forces on Monday cleared a road of hundreds of people in a mostly Honduran migrant caravan that had camped out overnight when authorities barred it from advancing toward the United States. The Guatemalan government said ...

Research suggest simple, cheap test can help save lives from colorectal cancer

New research has demonstrated that a simple, cheap test can help identify who is at risk of developing colorectal cancer, aiding early diagnosis and potentially saving lives. Led by the University of Exeter, and supported by the Peninsula a...

ISL 7: We did enough to win the match, says Fowler after draw against Chennaiyin

After witnessing a goalless draw against Chennaiyin, SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler said that his side did enough to win the match and also praised his players for their brilliant performance. During the Indian Super League ISL mat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021