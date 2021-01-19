Kazakhstan to vaccinate 6 mln people this year against coronavirus

Kazakhstan to vaccinate 6 mln people this year against coronavirusReuters | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 19-01-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 09:48 IST
Kazakhstan plans to vaccinate about 6 million people, or almost a third of its population, against the coronavirus this year, healthcare minister Alexei Tsoy said on Tuesday.
Vaccinations will begin on Feb.1, with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine being offered to medical workers, he told a government meeting. Kazakhstan also aims to produce Sputnik V at home.
The central Asian nation bordering China and Russia has confirmed about 217,000 cases of COVID-19 and pneumonia probably caused by the virus, with 2,965 deaths.
