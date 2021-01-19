Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany's Merkel, state leaders ponder tougher virus rules

However, surging infections in Britain and Ireland, said to be caused by a more contagious virus variant, have experts worried that the mutation could also spread quickly in Germany if measures are not extended or even toughened.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 19-01-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 14:22 IST
Germany's Merkel, state leaders ponder tougher virus rules
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding a virtual meeting Tuesday with the governors of Germany's 16 states to discuss the country's pandemic measures amid concerns that new mutations of the coronavirus could trigger a fresh surge in cases.

The country's infection rate has stabilised in recent days, indicating that existing restrictions may have been effective in bringing down the numbers. On Tuesday, the country's disease control center reported 11,369 new virus infections and 891 new deaths, for an overall death toll of 47,622.

The government tightened the country's lockdown in early January until the end of this month. However, surging infections in Britain and Ireland, said to be caused by a more contagious virus variant, have experts worried that the mutation could also spread quickly in Germany if measures are not extended or even toughened. Therefore, Merkel and the state governments are meeting earlier than planned to considered stricter rules.

While restaurants, most stores and schools have already been closed and those shutdowns are likely to be extended, there's also talk about possible nightly curfews, an obligation to wear the more effective FFP2 or KN95 masks on public transportation, and a push to get more people to work at home to avoid office-driven infections.

Medical workers have been demanding an extension or toughening of the lockdown since many hospitals are still on edge, with intensive care wards overflowing in some areas.

"The current measures on limiting social contacts seem to be showing an effect," Susanne Johna, the head of the physicians' association Marburger Bund, told the dpa news agency, adding that the measures should continue to be upheld to further reduce new infections.

"We urgently need further relief," Johna said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Those who want to join BJP can leave but we will not bow our heads before saffron party: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at Purulia rally.

Those who want to join BJP can leave but we will not bow our heads before saffron party TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at Purulia rally....

JEE Mains 2021: Education Ministry waives off 75 pc in Class 12 eligibility criteria

By Amit Kumar Ministry of Education has decided to waive off for the academic year 2021-22, the minimum 75 per cent marks that candidates need to score in their class 12 exams to be eligible for NITs, IIITs, SPAs and other Central Funded Te...

Farmer leaders remain steadfast on R-Day tractor rally

Farmer leaders on Tuesday after a meeting with top police officials of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana said they are standing firm on their decision to go ahead with their tractor rally inside Delhi on Republic Day.Police top brass who att...

Swiss gov't urges voters to reject burqa ban in March referendum

The Swiss government recommended on Tuesday that voters reject a proposal in a planned March 7 referendum to ban full facial coverings such as burqas and niqabs worn by some Muslim women, saying the move would hurt tourism.Under Switzerland...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021