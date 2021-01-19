Left Menu
Development News Edition

Good vaccination coverage in Haryana despite some CoWin glitches: Officials

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-01-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 16:11 IST
Good vaccination coverage in Haryana despite some CoWin glitches: Officials

There were some minor technical glitches in CoWin app at some places in Haryana, but it has not stopped the anti-Covid vaccination drive from achieving a good coverage in last two days, health department officials said on Tuesday.

A senior official said some “minor technical glitches” were reported from some places, but that has not impacted the immunisation drive.

CoWin is an online platform for monitoring Covid-19 vaccine delivery and administration.

In case of glitches or any issues with the app, the data is manually uploaded within 24 hours, he said.

He said Haryana has so far achieved a good coverage during the two days of the vaccination drive.

“We are achieving a good coverage of the target set,” he said.

Notably, on the second day of the drive on Monday, a total of 11,457 beneficiaries were vaccinated for Covid-19 in Haryana against the target of 18,807.

The beneficiaries who received the jabs were health workers, officials had said.

The vaccination against Covid-19 began in Haryana on Saturday with several healthcare workers, the foremost warriors in the battle against the pandemic, getting the first shots of the vaccine on the opening day of the inoculation exercise.

On the first day, the Health Department had it administered the vaccine to 5,590 beneficiaries at 77 immunisation sites across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 pandemic increasing disparities, social fragmentation; threatening economy, geopolitical stability: WEF study

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only claimed millions of lives, it is also increasing disparities and social fragmentation, while it will threaten the economy in the next 3-5 years and will weaken geopolitical stability over the next 5-10 yea...

Numeric expands product portfolio to augment its growth in 3 phase UPS

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, January 19 ANINewsVoir Numeric, the leading UPS manufacturer and power quality solution provider in India, today announced the launch of the award winning 3 Phase modular UPS, Keor MOD. The product is designed to m...

COVID-19 forces delay of no-confidence vote in Slovenia gov't

Slovenias leftist opposition decided on Tuesday to drop temporarily a no-confidence motion against the centre-right government as some deputies would not be able to participate in the vote because of COVID-19 infections. The leader of the P...

Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors' president raises concern over Covaxin

The president of the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors, Dr Dayanand Sagar on Tuesday raised concern over the COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. In a video message, he said, Central government has approved COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, and Cov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021