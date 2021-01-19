Good vaccination coverage in Haryana despite some CoWin glitches: Officials

There were some minor technical glitches in CoWin app at some places in Haryana, but it has not stopped the anti-Covid vaccination drive from achieving a good coverage in last two days, health department officials said on Tuesday.

A senior official said some “minor technical glitches” were reported from some places, but that has not impacted the immunisation drive.

CoWin is an online platform for monitoring Covid-19 vaccine delivery and administration.

In case of glitches or any issues with the app, the data is manually uploaded within 24 hours, he said.

He said Haryana has so far achieved a good coverage during the two days of the vaccination drive.

“We are achieving a good coverage of the target set,” he said.

Notably, on the second day of the drive on Monday, a total of 11,457 beneficiaries were vaccinated for Covid-19 in Haryana against the target of 18,807.

The beneficiaries who received the jabs were health workers, officials had said.

The vaccination against Covid-19 began in Haryana on Saturday with several healthcare workers, the foremost warriors in the battle against the pandemic, getting the first shots of the vaccine on the opening day of the inoculation exercise.

On the first day, the Health Department had it administered the vaccine to 5,590 beneficiaries at 77 immunisation sites across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)