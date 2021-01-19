J-K’s records 113 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 113 new coronavirus cases that raised its tally to 1,23,538, while one more fatality pushed the death count to 1,923, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 53 were recorded from the Jammu division and 60 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest of 40 cases, followed by 37 in Srinagar district.

While six districts -- Anantnag, Ganderbal, Doda, Rajouri, Reasi and Udhampur -- did not report any new case, 12 other districts had fresh cases in single digits, they said.

The number of active cases dropped to 1,103 in the union territory, while 1,20,512 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The UT reported only one COVID-19 related death in the past 24 hours from the Kashmir division, taking the death toll to 1,923, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)