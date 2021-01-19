6,186 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths in Kerala

Kerala reported 6,186new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including seven UK returnees,and 26 related deaths, taking the caseload to 8,56,783 and thetoll to 3,506, the state government said.

State Health Minister K k Shailaja said seven UKreturnees tested positive, taking the total affected travelersfrom that country to 63.

Earlier nine passengers had tested positive for thenew strain of the virus.

The Minister said 4,296 people were cured of the diseaseon Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the stateto 7,83,393.

Active cases stood at 70,259.

As many as 66,259 samples were examined on Tuesday andthe test positivity rate was 9.34 per cent.

So far, a total of 90,20,399 samples have been tested inthe state, the minister said.

Among the districts, Ernakulam accounted for the mostnumber of cases (1019), followed by Kottayam 674, Kollam 591,Thrissur 540 and Pathanamthitta 512.

Kasaragod reported the lowest number of 63 cases.

''Among those infected today, 92 reached the state fromoutside and 5,541 contracted the disease through theircontacts. Sixty nine health workers were among those whotested positive,'' the minister said.

She said 2,09,175 people are under observation in thestate, among whom 11,005 are in isolation wards of varioushospitals.

Eight new regions in the state were categorised as hotspots and 17 removed, taking the total to 410.

