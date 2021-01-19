Americas region experiencing sustained surge in COVID-19 cases -PAHO director

Americas region experiencing sustained surge in COVID-19 cases -PAHO directorReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 19-01-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 21:57 IST
The Americas region is experiencing a sustained surge in coronavirus infections, with 2.5 million new cases confirmed in the last week, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Tuesday.
New coronavirus variants in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil may be playing a role in accelerating new infections throughout the region, said PAHO Director Carissa Etienne in a press conference.
