PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 11.15 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 11.15 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4988 4897 62 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 886245 877443 7142------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16812 16699 56------------------------------------------------------------Assam 216864 212978 1075 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 259072 254508 1461------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 20595 20080 330------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 294355 284848 3575------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3360 3352 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 632821 619723 10764------------------------------------------------------------Goa 52760 50952 756------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 256852 246516 4369------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 266581 261751 2993------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 57019 55464 955------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 123538 120512 1923------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 117686 115542 1054------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 933077 913012 12181------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 856783 783393 3506------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9657 9448 128------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 252186 242691 3763------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1994977 1894839 50523------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 28867 28298 367 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13704 13412 144 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4329 4251 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 12066 11866 88------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 333566 329801 1902------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 38706 37766 643------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 170937 163009 5516------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 315603 308547 2752------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 6038 5756 130 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 831866 814098 12281------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 292128 286542 1581 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33335 32882 388 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 95039 90133 1619------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 597238 580482 8584------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 566073 549218 10074------------------------------------------------------------Total 10595723 10244709 152696------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 13835 17419 163------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,05,81,837 and the death toll at 1,52,556. The ministry said that 1,02,28,753 people have so far recovered from the infection.

