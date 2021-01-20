Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bells and candlelight to honor 400,000 COVID-19 dead on eve of U.S. presidential handover

The commemoration, spearheaded by Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris hours before they take the helm of a country in crisis, represents the federal government's first nod to the staggering death toll from the pandemic. Biden and Harris will lead a lighting ceremony at the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial at 5:15 p.m. ET (2215 GMT), followed by a moment of silence and 400 bell tolls at the National Cathedral to symbolically honor the COVID-19 dead.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 00:12 IST
Bells and candlelight to honor 400,000 COVID-19 dead on eve of U.S. presidential handover

From the Lincoln Memorial to the Empire State building, landmarks across the United States will be illuminated on Tuesday evening as part of a ceremony led by President-elect Joe Biden to honor the nearly 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19. The commemoration, spearheaded by Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris hours before they take the helm of a country in crisis, represents the federal government's first nod to the staggering death toll from the pandemic.

Biden and Harris will lead a lighting ceremony at the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial at 5:15 p.m. ET (2215 GMT), followed by a moment of silence and 400 bell tolls at the National Cathedral to symbolically honor the COVID-19 dead. "Hundreds of towns, cities, tribes, landmarks, and communities all across the country have committed to joining the tribute in a national moment of unity," Biden's inaugural committee said in a statement.

The United States was on track to reach two grim COVID-19 milestones on Tuesday - 24 million infections and 400,000 lives lost, according to a Reuters tally. The country has recorded more than 200,000 new cases and 3,220 deaths on average over the last seven days. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi) Among the other landmarks participating in the lighting ceremony were the Empire State building in New York City and the Space Needle in Seattle, according to the statement. The inaugural committee said it was encouraging Americans to light candles in their windows and churches to ring their bells in a show of unity.

NEW CHAPTER IN PANDEMIC RESPONSE The ceremony marks the beginning of a new era in the country's battle against COVID-19 under Biden, who has pledged to make coronavirus relief a top priority when he takes office on Wednesday under unprecedented security measures in the nation's capital.

Biden will inherit a grieving and sickened nation from President Donald Trump, who critics say was to blame for a disjointed and ineffectual response to the pandemic, resulting in the United States having the highest COVID-19 death toll in the world. On Tuesday, his last full day as president, Trump had no public events scheduled, although U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was planning to convene the White House Coronavirus Task Force for its last meeting under his watch.

Many of Biden's policy plans fly in the face of the Trump administration's approach to combating the pandemic. They include a mask mandate that would apply to federal properties, planes and buses and a recommitment to the World Health Organization after Trump's withdrawal from the agency. Biden will also face the daunting task of overseeing the nation's COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration. The United States is trailing in its vaccination goal, with only 12.3 million shots administered out of more than 31 million distributed as of Jan. 15, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

States, tasked with rolling out their own vaccine programs, have lamented a lack of funding and support from the federal government. Some localities say they do not have adequate supply to meet demand. Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday warned New York City will run out of vaccine doses as soon as Thursday and will be forced to cancel many appointments if it does not get resupplied quickly.

"We will have literally nothing left to give as of Friday," de Blasio told a news conference. Biden has said he will seek a $1.9 trillion spending proposal that includes funding for accelerating the distribution of coronavirus vaccines, and Democrats, who now hold a slight majority in Congress, hope to prioritize state and local aid in the next stimulus deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher ahead of Yellen speech; spotlight on earnings

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

Infosys achieves Google Cloud Partner Specialization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Peru says Sinopharm, Pfizer seek approval for their COVID-19 vaccines

Chinas Sinopharm Group and Pfizer Inc have requested approval for use of their COVID-19 vaccines in Peru as the Andean country grapples with a second wave of the coronavirus, a health official said on Tuesday.Carmen Ponce, general director ...

Biden's nominee for intel director says China growing authoritarian at home and assertive abroad

China is expanding its authoritarian approach at home, while it is being more assertive overseas, incoming US President Joe Bidens top spy pick, Avril Haines, told lawmakers on Tuesday, as Senators expressed concerns over the rising securit...

Cut in Canadian supplies of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will have considerable effect -official

Pfizer Inc told Canada on Tuesday it will receive no coronavirus vaccines starting the week of Jan. 25, a senior official said, indicating more pain for provinces already complaining about a shortage of supplies. Pfizer has already said it ...

Bells and candlelight to honor 400,000 COVID-19 dead on eve of U.S. presidential handover

From the Lincoln Memorial to the Empire State building, landmarks across the United States will be illuminated on Tuesday evening as part of a ceremony led by President-elect Joe Biden to honor the nearly 400,000 Americans who have died fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021