Left Menu
Development News Edition

Genome sequencing of coronavirus in sewage can help detect local variants: Study

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 11:11 IST
Genome sequencing of coronavirus in sewage can help detect local variants: Study
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

As reports of new strains of the novel coronavirus, including those with more transmissibility, emerge from different parts of the world, a new study says viral genome sequencing of wastewater can help discover variants before they are detected by local clinical tests.

According to the research, published in the peer-reviewed journal mBio, the ability to track SARS-CoV-2 mutations in wastewater could be particularly useful for tracking new variants like the B.1.17 strain which is now widespread in the UK and has already been introduced in several countries, including India.

''SARS CoV-2 virus is excreted by individuals that are infected by COVID-19 and the fecal waste ends up in the wastewater systems. By sampling wastewater, we can get information on infections for a whole population,'' explained study co-author Kara Nelson from the University of California (UC)-Berkeley in the US.

Nelson believes sampling wastewater is a very efficient and less biased way to get information on the evolution of the virus. ''We can get information from all individuals in the sewershed, whether or not they are being tested in a clinic. We know that there are individuals that have asymptomatic infections that may never get tested,'' Nelson added.

In the current study, Nelson and her team developed and used a novel method for sampling wastewater. When scientists sequence genetic material concentrated and extracted from wastewater samples, the study noted that there may be many different strains present as there are many individuals contributing to the sample.

However, the scientists said distinguishing the SARS-CoV-2 genetic signal, its RNA, from the billions of bacteria and viruses people excrete every day is a difficult task.

''The way that we need to process the sequence information is complex. One contribution of this paper is the ability to prepare samples for sequencing from wastewater,'' Nelson said.

Instead of directly sequencing everything present, the researchers used a new approach in which they first tried to enrich the viral RNA. ''Then we developed a novel bioinformatic analysis approach which was sensitive enough to detect a single nucleotide difference. You can't get any more sensitive than that,'' Nelson said.

In the study, the scientists sequenced RNA directly from sewage collected by municipal utility districts in the San Francisco Bay Area to generate whole and nearly complete SARS-CoV-2 genomes. They found that the common SARS-CoV-2 genotypes detected in the sewage were identical to clinical genomes from the region. The researchers also detected variants with very small differences in the genetic material that had only been reported from elsewhere in the US or globally.

Based on the study findings, the scientists believe wastewater sequencing can provide evidence for recent introductions of viral lineages before they are detected by local clinical sequencing. By understanding which strains of SARS-CoV-2 are present in populations over time, they said researchers across the globe can gain insight into whether new variants, such as the one which emerged in the UK, are dominating transmission.

''Of everyone who gets tested, only a fraction of those samples even get sequenced. When you are sampling the wastewater, you get a more comprehensive and less biased data on your population,'' Nelson said. According to the researchers, the new approach may provide an earlier signal in the wastewater if a new variant shows up compared to only relying on the sequencing of clinical samples.

''Just knowing that SARS-CoV-2 is present in a population is the first step in providing information to help control the spread of the virus, but knowing which variants are present provides additional but very useful information,'' Nelson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gorakhpur girl Divyangi Tripathi invited to witness Republic Day Parade from PM's box

Divyangi Tripathi who topped the CBSE class XII exams in Gorakhpur has been invited to witness the Republic Day Parade from the Prime Ministers Box in Delhi, along with other meritorious students from across the country. Divyangi had scored...

Britain's Burberry says COVID-19 closures drag Q3 sales down 9%

British luxury brand Burberry said underlying sales fell 9 in the three months ended December as the COVID-19 pandemic closed shops and meant fewer tourists visiting its European stores.Comparable store sales in Europe, the Middle East, Ind...

Amazon partners with Startup India, others to boost e-commerce exports from India

Amazon on Tuesday said it has partnered with Startup India, Sequoia Capital India and Fireside Ventures to launch an accelerator programme to help early-stage startups take their brands to global audiences.The Amazon Global Selling Propel A...

Harbhajan's contract with CSK ends, spinner wishes team luck

Harbhajan Singhs contract with the Indian Premier League IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings CSK has come to an end and the India spinner on Wednesday wished the IPL team all the best. Harbhajan said playing for CSK was a great experience and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021