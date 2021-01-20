Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oxygen thefts mount as Mexico reports record COVID-19 deaths

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 20-01-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 16:14 IST
Oxygen thefts mount as Mexico reports record COVID-19 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thefts of oxygen mounted as Mexico reported its highest daily death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began, with 1,584 deaths confirmed Tuesday. There was also a near-record one-day rise in new virus cases of 18,894.

The Mexican Social Security Institute reported that an armed man burst into a government hospital in northern Sonora state around noon Tuesday and stole seven oxygen tanks.

The institute said the man pointed a gun at a hospital employee, demanded to know where the oxygen was kept, and took four empty cannisters and three full ones. Authorities in the city of Navajoa are looking for the man and and another suspect who drove off in a car carrying the tanks.

Also on Tuesday, police in the town of Tultepec, just north of Mexico City, chased down a small freight truck carrying 44 oxygen tanks, after the truck was reported stolen. Two suspects were detained at the scene.

The thefts came as authorities launched a campaign urging people to return rented oxygen tanks they no longer need, saying enormous demand amid the pandemic has created a shortage of the cylinders.

The consumer affairs agency launched an online campaign under the slogan "Return Your Tank, For The Love of Life." With hospitals in Mexico City and other states overwhelmed by a wave of COVID-19 cases, many families have turned to treating their relatives at home with supplementary oxygen, creating spot shortages of tanks and oxygen for refills.

But once patients recover, the agency said, many people simply keep the cannisters just in case someone else falls ill.

"By doing this they are depriving other patients of something they need at a given moment, and cannot get," the agency said.

Even those who have their own tanks must often wait in long lines and wait hours to get oxygen tanks filled.

Mexico has seen almost 1.67 million confirmed coronavirus infections and almost 143,000 test-confirmed deaths related to COVID-19. With the country's extremely low testing rate, official estimates suggest the real death toll is closer to 195,000.

The country's Defense Department, meanwhile, said four doses of coronavirus vaccine were stolen at a public hospital in Cuernavaca, south of Mexico City, probably by a hospital employee or with the aid of an employee.

"This theft was able to be carried out through the dishonesty and greed of a member of the hospital's vaccination staff," the department said in a statement.

The army has been given responsibility for transporting and guarding vaccines in Mexico, but a private security firm was apparently in charge inside the hospital.

Before Tuesday, Mexico had received only about 750,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and several people have been sanctioned for cutting lines to get doses. Mexico's total amount so far is enough to vaccinate about half of the country's 750,000 front-line medical personnel, all of whom will need two doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

MINI India Delivers 512 Cars in 2020 With a Remarkable Growth of 34 Percent in Q4

Enhanced digitalization in customer journey creates a unique brand experienceGurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire IndiaMINI India has delivered a strong performance of 512 cars in calendar year 2020 January December. Withstanding the cu...

Gadkari stresses upon making public transport people friendly, safe, pollution-free

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has stressed upon the need for making the public transport people friendly, safe, affordable, accessible, cost-effective and pollution-free. Addressing the 40th Meeting of Transport Development Council last even...

Issue of proposed tractor rally in executive domain, says SC; Centre withdraws plea

The issue of the proposed tractor rally on the Republic day by farmers protesting against the new farms laws is in executive domain, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday after which the Centre withdrew its plea seeking an injunction against ...

Ministers extend Guruparab wishes to farmer leaders; Unions raise NIA summons issue at 10th round of talks

The government on Wednesday offered to amend the three contentious farm laws at their 10th round of talks with protesting unions but farmer leaders stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of the Acts and also raised the issue of NIA not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021