AP reports nil COVID-19 deaths, 173 fresh cases

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesdayreported nil COVID-19 deaths as 173 fresh cases were added tothe infection count while 196 people recovered from thedisease The states COVID-19 chart now showed 8,86,418 totalpositives, 8,77,639 recoveries and 7,142 deaths, according tothe latest bulletin from the state government.

The active caseload reduced to 1,637, it said.

In the last 24 hours ending 9 AM on Wednesday, Chittoordistrict reported 46 fresh cases and Visakhapatnam 27.

The remaining 11 districts reported less than 20 caseseach.

After close to 1.27 crore sample tests, the overallinfection positivity rate fell below the seven per cent markto 6.99.

