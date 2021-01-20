Ukraine in talks with India on COVID-19 vaccine supply -Interfax
"Negotiations are underway with an Indian manufacturer, Serum Institute, which can produce the American Novovax vaccine and has the ability to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine at the moment," Interfax quoted Ihor Ivashchenko as saying. He gave no further details.Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:06 IST
Ukraine is in talks with Indian medical firm Serum Institute on supplying COVID-19 vaccines, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted a deputy Ukrainian health minister as saying on Wednesday. "Negotiations are underway with an Indian manufacturer, Serum Institute, which can produce the American Novovax vaccine and has the ability to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine at the moment," Interfax quoted Ihor Ivashchenko as saying.
He gave no further details. India will initially only ship the AstraZeneca vaccine, made by The Serum Institute, the world's biggest vaccine maker, which brands the shot as COVISHIELD.
Ukraine, which registered more that 1.17 million coronavirus cases and 21,258 deaths, has already agreed to buy some vaccines from China and also expects to secure some under the global COVAX programme for poorer countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- American
- AstraZeneca
- Ukrainian
- India
- Indian
- Ukraine
- Serum Institute
- COVISHIELD
ALSO READ
Alleged Indian-origin drug kingpin shot dead in South Africa; suspected killers beheaded
Indian-American sworn-in as Ohio senator
At nearly 60,000, India records highest number of babies born on New Year’s Day: UNICEF
US looks forward to work with India at UNSC: State Dept
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G with Dimensity 1000+ SoC launching in India on Jan 18