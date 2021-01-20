4,479 birds died in Maha on Tuesday, samples sent for testing

The Maharashtra government onWednesday said the state reported deaths of 4,479 birds a daybefore and their samples are being sent for testing to checkif any of them carried the avian influenza virus.

According to an official statement, 4,351 of them werepoultry birds.

Of these, 3,700 poultry birds died in Yavatmaldistrict, the statement said.

Seventy-nine crows and 49 other birds like herons,sparrows and parrots also died on Tuesday, the statement said.

A total of 12,752 different types of birds have diedin the state since January 8, it said.

''A total of 4,479 birds have died in Maharashtra onJanuary 19. The samples are being sent to the NationalInstitute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal andDisease Investigation Section, Pune for testing,'' thestatement said.

The government reiterated that 25,229 birds from sevendistricts and 14 places have been culled by following standardprotocol.

Similarly, 1,091 eggs and 4,215 kg poultry feed havealso been destroyed in the infected zone, it said.

To avoid the spread of infection, carcasses are put ina gunny sack and buried in a ditch lined with a layer of lime.

A central government team led by Dr Tapan Kumar Sahu,Quarantine Officer (Chennai) arrived in the state on January17 to monitor the activities undertaken in the bird flu-affected areas.

On Wednesday, the team visited the infected areas ofBeed and Parbhani to monitor the activities of controlling thedisease, the statement said.

The statement said the team has earlier visited Pen(Raigad), Nande and Boribel (both in Pune) and expressedsatisfaction in efforts taken to contain the bird fluoutbreak.

