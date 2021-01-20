Left Menu
Development News Edition

4,479 birds died in Maha on Tuesday, samples sent for testing

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:27 IST
4,479 birds died in Maha on Tuesday, samples sent for testing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government onWednesday said the state reported deaths of 4,479 birds a daybefore and their samples are being sent for testing to checkif any of them carried the avian influenza virus.

According to an official statement, 4,351 of them werepoultry birds.

Of these, 3,700 poultry birds died in Yavatmaldistrict, the statement said.

Seventy-nine crows and 49 other birds like herons,sparrows and parrots also died on Tuesday, the statement said.

A total of 12,752 different types of birds have diedin the state since January 8, it said.

''A total of 4,479 birds have died in Maharashtra onJanuary 19. The samples are being sent to the NationalInstitute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal andDisease Investigation Section, Pune for testing,'' thestatement said.

The government reiterated that 25,229 birds from sevendistricts and 14 places have been culled by following standardprotocol.

Similarly, 1,091 eggs and 4,215 kg poultry feed havealso been destroyed in the infected zone, it said.

To avoid the spread of infection, carcasses are put ina gunny sack and buried in a ditch lined with a layer of lime.

A central government team led by Dr Tapan Kumar Sahu,Quarantine Officer (Chennai) arrived in the state on January17 to monitor the activities undertaken in the bird flu-affected areas.

On Wednesday, the team visited the infected areas ofBeed and Parbhani to monitor the activities of controlling thedisease, the statement said.

The statement said the team has earlier visited Pen(Raigad), Nande and Boribel (both in Pune) and expressedsatisfaction in efforts taken to contain the bird fluoutbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maha budget session likely from March 1: sources

The Budget session of theMaharashtra legislature is likely to begin in Mumbai fromMarch 1, sources said on Wednesday.The duration of the session will be finalised in theBusiness Advisory Committee BAC meeting scheduled to be heldin February...

COVID-19 vaccination drive takes place at Ladakh's Nyoma

The vaccination drive against COVID-19 took place at a Primary Health Care in Laddakhs Nyoma on Wednesday, said Department of Information and Public Relations DIPR, Union Territory of Ladakh. The Department informed that 53 healthcare worke...

'Guiding India to the match, here comes Spider-Pant', says ICC

The International Cricket Council ICC on Wednesday dedicated a special Spider-Pant song to laud India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant for guiding his country to a win against Australia in the fourth Test at the Gabba. Pant was seen singi...

Airtel Payments Bank adds third layer authentication for net banking

Airtel Payments Bank on Wednesday said it has added third layer of authentication, Airtel Safe Pay, based on network intelligence to prevent online banking frauds for its customers.At present, banking companies use double factor authenticat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021