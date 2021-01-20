Left Menu
Kenya reports two cases of new coronavirus variant first seen in South Africa

Kenya has identified two cases of the new coronavirus variant first seen in South Africa in two men who have since left the country, a senior health ministry official said on Wednesday. Patrick Amoth, acting director general of health at the Ministry of Health, did not say where the infected men were tested or if they had been notified. "This was picked (up) because of our heightened surveillance system.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:31 IST
Kenya has identified two cases of the new coronavirus variant first seen in South Africa in two men who have since left the country, a senior health ministry official said on Wednesday.

Patrick Amoth, acting director general of health at the Ministry of Health, did not say where the infected men were tested or if they had been notified.

"This was picked (up) because of our heightened surveillance system. These two gentlemen have since gone back to their country. At the point of picking them, they were all asymptomatic," he told a news conference.

