Coronavirus: 1,355 health workers vaccinated in Pune

As many as 1,355 healthcare workerswere administered COVID-19 vaccines at 29 centres in Punedistrict of Maharashtra on Wednesday, officials said.

The target set was to vaccinate 2,900 healthcarebeneficiaries during the day, they said.

Out of the set target, 1,355 people were vaccinated,which comes to around 47 per cent, the officials added.

On Tuesday, the vaccination percentage was 48 percent, which marginally dropped to 47 per cent on Wednesday,the district administration said.

As per the information shared by the districtadministration, 15 centres in Pune rural areas recorded 64 percent vaccination, while Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwadrecorded 31 and 27 per cent respectively.

Dr Ashish Bharti,health chief of the Pune MunicipalCorporation (PMC), attributed the low turnout to the technicalglitches in the system due to which the beneficiaries receivethe messages late.

Speaking about the good percentage of vaccination inPune's rural areas, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh saidthey have been sensitising the healthcare workers from thedistrict to come forward and get vaccinated.

