Hungarian drug regulator approves Sputnik V vaccine - website

Hungary's national drug regulator has approved Russia's Sputnik V COVID vaccine, the Hungarian website Index.hu reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources. The regulator, the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition, was not immediately available for comment.

The website said the national public health institute, NNK, needed to make its own laboratory assessment of the vaccine before it could be used in Hungary.

