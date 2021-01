France reports 26,784 new COVID-19 cases, highest since Nov. 18

The French health ministry reported 26,784 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 23,608 on Tuesday and 23,852 last Wednesday.

Wednesday's tally was the highest since the 28,383 registered on Nov. 18, during France's second lockdown in November. A record 86,852 cases were recorded on Nov 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)