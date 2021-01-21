Britain hits another record daily virus deaths

For the second day running, Britain had another record increase in coronavirus-related deaths.

The government says another 1,820 people died in the 28 days after testing positive for the coronavirus. That takes the confirmed total to 93,290, which is Europe's highest virus-related death toll and fifth highest in the world.

The lockdown restrictions across the UK have helped reduce the number of people contracting the virus, although the UK is still recording high levels of infections when compared with other nations in Europe, such as France or Germany. On Wednesday, the UK recorded another 38,905 new cases. That's up from the previous day's 33,355. However, it's below the seven-day average of nearly 60,000 earlier this month.