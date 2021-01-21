Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study: Deep sleep prevents neurodegenerative disease, crucial for brain health

A new study lead by researchers from Northwestern University highlights the importance of getting a deep sleep for good brain health.

ANI | Illinois | Updated: 21-01-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 09:54 IST
Study: Deep sleep prevents neurodegenerative disease, crucial for brain health
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A new study lead by researchers from Northwestern University highlights the importance of getting a deep sleep for good brain health. The study published in the journal Science Advances shows that by examining fruit flies' brain activity and behaviour, the researchers found that deep sleep has an ancient, restorative power to clear waste from the brain. This waste potentially includes toxic proteins that may lead to neurodegenerative disease.

"Waste clearance could be important, in general, for maintaining brain health or for preventing neurogenerative disease," said Dr Ravi Allada, senior author of the study. "Waste clearance may occur during wake and sleep but is substantially enhanced during deep sleep." Allada is the Edward C. Stuntz Distinguished Professor in Neuroscience and chair of the Department of Neurobiology in the Northwestern's Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences. He also is associate director of Northwestern's Center for Sleep and Circadian Biology. Bart van Alphen, a postdoctoral fellow in Allada's laboratory, was the paper's first author.

Although fruit flies seem very different from humans, the neurons that govern flies' sleep-wake cycles are strikingly similar to our own. For this reason, fruit flies have become a well-studied model organism for sleep, circadian rhythms and neurodegenerative diseases. In the current study, Allada and his team examined proboscis extension sleep (PES), a deep-sleep stage in fruit flies, which is similar to deep, slow-wave sleep in humans. The researchers discovered that, during this stage, fruit flies repeatedly extend and retract their proboscis (or snout).

"This pumping motion moves fluids possibly to the fly version of the kidneys," Allada said. "Our study shows that this facilitates the waste clearance and aids in injury recovery." When Allada's team impaired flies' deep sleep, the flies were less able to clear an injected non-metabolizable dye from their systems and were more susceptible to traumatic injuries.

Allada said this study brings us closer to understanding the mystery of why all organisms need sleep. All animals -- especially those in the wild -- are incredibly vulnerable when they sleep. But research increasingly shows that the benefits of sleep -- including crucial waste removal -- outweigh this increased vulnerability. "Our finding that deep sleep serves a role in waste clearance in the fruit fly indicates that waste clearance is an evolutionarily conserved core function of sleep," the paper's coauthors write. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ADB appoints Suzanne Gaboury as DG of Private Sector Operations Department

The Asian Development Bank ADB has appointed Ms Suzanne Gaboury as Director-General of its Private Sector Operations Department. Ms Gaboury assumed office in early January.Before joining ADB, Ms Gaboury was Chief Investment Officer at FinDe...

Departing U.S. FCC chair warns of threats to telecoms from China

Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission FCC chairman Ajit Pai said potential Chinese espionage and threats to U.S. telecommunications networks and internet freedom are the biggest national security issue that regulators will face in...

IAEA helps Lao PDR to increase rice yields using stable isotope techniques

Rice, the main staple crop in the Lao Peoples Democratic Republic PDR, is key to food security and employment. Over 80 per cent of the countrys farmers grow rice, which takes up about 60 per cent of the cultivated area in the country. Howev...

BOJ lifts next year's growth forecast, saves ammunition as virus risks linger

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday and revised up its economic forecast for next fiscal year, signalling that it has delivered sufficient stimulus for now to cushion the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.But the central...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021