Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 12:26 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.

12:11 p.m.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the US re-joining the landmark Paris climate accord, saying he is committed to working closely with the new Biden administration to overcome the climate emergency and recover better from the COVID-19 crisis.

12:04 p.m.

Arthritis drug is no better than standard care for severe COVID-19, says study.

11:57 a.m.

No fresh COVID-19 case reported in Arunachal Pradesh while over 1,100 people have been inoculated.

11:49 a.m.

The COVID-19 active caseload in the country has further reduced to 1,92,308 comprising 1.81 per cent of the total infections, with Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal accounting for 73 per cent of the total active cases.

11:15 a.m.

The US rejoined the World Health Organisation (WHO) in one of the first official orders of the Joe Biden presidency, reversing a key foreign policy decision his predecessor Donald Trump took last year after accusing the UN health agency of incompetence and bowing to Chinese pressure over the coronavirus pandemic.

10:49 a.m.

India's COVID-19 caseload crossed 1.06 crore with 15,223 new infections being reported in a day while the death toll mounted to 1,52,869 with 151 daily new fatalities.

10:06 a.m.

Thane has added 372 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,50,407.

9:39 a.m.

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,991 on Thursday as two more persons tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

9:27 a.m.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,18,012 on Thursday as 125 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

9:06 a.m.

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,346 on Thursday as 12 more people, including three CRPF personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

7:58 a.m.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the United States' stated re-engagement with the World Health Organization (WHO), saying supporting the health agency is "absolutely critical" to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

