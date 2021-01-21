Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Harsh Vardhan unveils IEC posters to address vaccine hesitancy

The world’s largest immunisation exercise against COVID-19 was launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on 16th January 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:09 IST
Dr Harsh Vardhan unveils IEC posters to address vaccine hesitancy
The Union Health Minister reminded everyone of the achievements of the country, the second-most populous country in the world. Image Credit: Twitter(@drharshvardhan)

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare today unveiled IEC posters to address the emerging issue of vaccine hesitancy in some sections of the population in the country in presence of Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog.

The world's largest immunisation exercise against COVID-19 was launched by the Hon'ble Prime Minister on 16th January 2021.

More than 8 lakh healthcare workers have been vaccinated till 7 am on 21st Jan 2021.

The Union Health Minister reminded everyone of the achievements of the country, the second-most populous country in the world. He said, "India is one of the few countries to halt the march of COVID-19 and simultaneously develop a vaccine for COVID, thanks to the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji who bestowed his personal attention to get the country rid of the pandemic." Today, the country is seeing a steady decline in active cases. Around 15,000 daily new cases were reported yesterday, he added.

Explaining the role of the vaccination in eradicating diseases, he noted, "The elimination of Polio and Smallpox was made possible by large scale immunization. Once immunized, not only that person is not capable of catching the disease, he/she is also unable to transmit the disease to others thus passing on the social benefit to the larger society he/she interacts with. This was also the logic of undertaking mass immunization of women and children against the twelve diseases under Mission Indradhanush. Vaccination against COVID will similarly create persons incapable of transmitting the disease and eradicate the disease altogether some time."

Dr Harsh Vardhan urged everyone to counter the vested campaigns of untruth and misinformation. "Let us put a STOP to these falsehoods", he forcefully said. He appealed to people to seek the correct information from credible and authentic sources such as the Health Ministry, PIB, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, MyGov website etc. He reiterated that "Truth is powerful and shall prevail". And encouraged everyone to share the IEC posters to multiply the virtuous cycle of truth.

Commenting on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, he said, "All eminent doctors of well-known hospitals have taken the vaccine and praised the exercise for its desired end. It is only a handful of vested political interests who are interested in spreading rumour and encouraging vaccine hesitancy among those vulnerable to such propaganda in the population.

The paradox is that countries across the globe are asking us for access to the vaccines while a section of our own is fomenting misinformation and doubt for narrow political ends." He stated that the prominent doctors along with many other healthcare workers within the government and the private sector have taken the COVID19 vaccine, and have returned to their work without any side effects.

Terming the Vaccination Drive as 'AntimPrahaar' against COVID, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey said, "16th January is a red-letter day for it began the countdown of ending the pandemic. India has taken a revolutionary decision to provide the vaccines at the earliest." He also appealed everyone to not follow the campaigns of mistruth but help everyone by sharing the correct information.

Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, Ms Vandana Gurnani, Addl. Secretary and MD, NHM, Shri Manohar Agnani, Addl. Secretary (Health), Dr Sunil Kumar, DGHS, MoHFW and other senior officials were present at the event.

Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, Dr N N Mathur, Director LHMC, Dr S. V. Arya, MS, Safdarjung Hospital, Dr Rana A. K. Singh, MS, RML Hospital and representatives of development partners like BMGF, UNICEF and WHO attended the event virtually.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Extended lockdown needed to slow spread of COVID mutation -Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended a decision to extend a hard lockdown in Germany by two weeks until mid-February, saying it was necessary to slow a new and more aggressive variant of the coronavirus.Speaking at a news conferenc...

More scope for political agreement with Biden - Merkel

There is far more scope for political agreement between Germany and the United States after Bidens inauguration, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.That is clear just looking at the executive orders he signed yesterday, Merkel...

Rajnath holds 'fruitful' discussions with Indonesian counterpart

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held telephonic conversation with his Indonesian counterpart Gen Prabowo Subianto, covering various facets of bilateral defence and security cooperation as part of the comprehensive strategic partn...

Family, friends remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his 35th birthday

On Sushant Singh Rajputs birth anniversary, family and friends celebrated the late actors legacy by sharing photographs, memories and moments from his life.Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021