Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sasikala's health normal and stable: Hospital

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:29 IST
Sasikala's health normal and stable: Hospital

Expelled AIADMK leaderV K Sasikala's health condition is now normal and stable butshe will undergo CT Scan and other tests, Director of theBowring Hospital Dr Manoj Kumar H V said on Thursday.

According to the doctor, 63-year-old Sasikala'sCOVID test reports have come out negative.

The former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa'sclose aide, who is serving her jail term at the ParappanaAgrahara Prison here, had complained of fever andbreathlessness on Wednesday, a week before her release.

She was shifted from the prison and admitted to theBowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and ResearchInstitute, also known as Bowring Hospital.

Sasikala's oxygen saturation level was 80 (againstthe normal of 95 and above) on Wednesday evening when she wasadmitted to the hospital.

''She had breathlessness.Before that she had a fever.

Accordingly we gave her treatment.Now her oxygen saturationlevel is normal, which is 96.Her condition is stable now,''Kumar told reporters.

According to him, she took a stroll in the morning.

The doctor said she has been sent to the VictoriaHospital for the CT Scan and once the tests are done, she willbe brought back to the Bowring Hospital.

Prior to it, she had undergone Rapid Antigen andRT-PCR tests which showed her COVID-19 reports negative, Kumarsaid.

Sasikala's nephew and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagamgeneral secretary T T V Dhinakaran, who rushed to Bengaluru onlearning about her illness, told reporters she was stable.

''I got the reliable information that her health isstable.Doctors are looking after her very well.Good care isgiven.They are monitoring her,'' Dhinakaran said.

According to him, the RT-PCR tests show a negativeCOVID-19 report and hence the doctors decided to conduct someother tests on her.

Sasikala, lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Prisonhere, was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

Her illness comes at a time when she is just sixdays away from her release from prison on January 27.PTI GMSBNWELCOME GMSBNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Fire in Serum Institute; Covishield facility not affected

Three persons were evacuated from abuilding in the Serum Institute of Indias Manjari premiseshere after a fire broke out there on Thursday, police said.There is no impact on the Covishield vaccine makingprocess as the fire broke out in a fa...

Extended lockdown needed to slow spread of COVID mutation -Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended a decision to extend a hard lockdown in Germany by two weeks until mid-February, saying it was necessary to slow a new and more aggressive variant of the coronavirus.Speaking at a news conferenc...

More scope for political agreement with Biden - Merkel

There is far more scope for political agreement between Germany and the United States after Bidens inauguration, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.That is clear just looking at the executive orders he signed yesterday, Merkel...

Rajnath holds 'fruitful' discussions with Indonesian counterpart

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held telephonic conversation with his Indonesian counterpart Gen Prabowo Subianto, covering various facets of bilateral defence and security cooperation as part of the comprehensive strategic partn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021