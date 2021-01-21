Left Menu
Delhi sees 50 pc decrease in complaint calls about bird flu cases

Cases of avian influenza or bird flu in the national capital has decreased upto 50 per cent, the Animal Husbandry Department of Delhi said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi

Rakesh Singh, Director, Delhi's Animal Husbandry Department told ANI, "We have noticed a decrease of almost 50 per cent complaint calls related to bird flu across Delhi. However, our surveillance teams are continuing to monitor the situation." As per latest data 1200 cases of bird mortality have been reported to Delhi Animal Husbandry Department along with 742 complaints calls till January 20.

Altogether 11 surveillance teams are working on complaints and have been deployed to the sites to collect samples. The department is also advising locals, from where cases of bird mortality were reported, not to touch the dead birds with bare hands.

So far 201 samples were sent for testing out of which 24 resulted positive and 150 tested negative, the remaining reports are awaited. A minimum of 72 hours is required for confirmation of bird flu.

Animal Husbandry Department is collecting samples from every spot where bird mortality cases have been reported. Samples are being sent either to Jalandhar or to Bhopal for confirmation. Avian influenza, a viral infection caused the deaths of thousands of birds across the country raising a concern especially in Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala.

Reports of bird mortality such as crows, Ducks were reported from various places across Delhi which led to the official ban on chicken meat and eggs. However, it was lifted after all the samples from Ghazipur (Asia's largest poultry market) tested negative. On January 11, Delhi confirmed a bird flu positive case from the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

