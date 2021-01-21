Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fauci lays out Biden's support for WHO after Trump criticism

President Joe Bidens top medical adviser on COVID-19, Dr Anthony Fauci, on Thursday announced renewed US support for the World Health Organisation after it faced blistering criticism from the Trump administration, laying out new commitments to tackle the coronavirus and other global health issues.Fauci, speaking by videoconference from pre-dawn United States to WHOs executive board, said the US will join the UN health agencys efforts to bring vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to people in need, whether in rich or poor countries.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:48 IST
Fauci lays out Biden's support for WHO after Trump criticism
Image Credit: Wikipedia

President Joe Biden's top medical adviser on COVID-19, Dr Anthony Fauci, on Thursday announced renewed US support for the World Health Organisation after it faced blistering criticism from the Trump administration, laying out new commitments to tackle the coronavirus and other global health issues.

Fauci, speaking by videoconference from pre-dawn United States to WHO's executive board, said the US will join the UN health agency's efforts to bring vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to people in need, whether in rich or poor countries. He said the US will also resume full funding and staffing support for WHO.

Fauci's quick commitment to WHO -- whose response to the coronavirus outbreak was repeatedly berated by the Trump administration -- marks a dramatic and vocal shift toward a multilateral approach to fighting the pandemic.

''I am honoured to announce that the United States will remain a member of the World Health Organisation," Fauci said.

Just hours after Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, his administration announced the US will revoke a planned pullout from the WHO in July that had been announced by the Trump administration.

Fauci said the Biden administration "will cease the drawdown of US staff seconded to the WHO" and resume "regular engagement" with WHO. "The United States also intends to fulfil its financial obligations to the organisation," he added.

He referred to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, as "my dear friend." Other countries and the WHO chief jumped in to welcome the US announcements, and pledged to work with the Biden administration.

"This is a good day for WHO and a good day for global health," Tedros said, referring to "my brother Tony" in reference to Fauci, while congratulating Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris. "The role of the United States, its role, global role is very, very crucial." The United States under Trump had been the highest-profile - and most deep-pocketed - holdout from the COVAX Facility, which has faced financial hurdles and contractual challenges with vaccine manufacturers as well as vast logistical issues. Both the European Union and China have given their support to the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BSF threatening voters in border areas: TMC complains to CEC

Ruling Trinamool Congress inWest Bengal on Thursday met the full bench of the ElectionCommission of India ECI and alleged that the BSF isthreatening people in the border areas of the state to casttheir votes in favour of a particular politi...

Maha board Class 10, 12 exams to be held in April-May: Gaikwad

Maharashtra School EducationMinister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday announced that the writtenexams of the state boards Class 12 will be held from April 23to May 29, and of Class 10 from from April 29 to May 31.The exams are usually held in Feb...

Fire in Serum Institute; Covishield facility not affected

Three persons were evacuated from abuilding in the Serum Institute of Indias Manjari premiseshere after a fire broke out there on Thursday, police said.There is no impact on the Covishield vaccine makingprocess as the fire broke out in a fa...

Extended lockdown needed to slow spread of COVID mutation -Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended a decision to extend a hard lockdown in Germany by two weeks until mid-February, saying it was necessary to slow a new and more aggressive variant of the coronavirus.Speaking at a news conferenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021