Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nathi Mthethwa pays tribute to boxing pioneer Lawrence Ndzondo

Ndzondo, from East London, was one of the first boxers from the then Cape Province to turn professional in 1965. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:23 IST
Nathi Mthethwa pays tribute to boxing pioneer Lawrence Ndzondo
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the Ndzondo family, friends and the sporting fraternity at large. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture said.  Image Credit: Twitter(@Oikoumene)

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has paid tribute to boxing pioneer, Lawrence "Slow Poison" Ndzondo.

Ndzondo, from East London, was one of the first boxers from the then Cape Province to turn professional in 1965. He passed away in the early hours of Wednesday in East London. The cause of death has not been confirmed yet.

"He was a model professional, a disciplinarian, a family man and an absolute credit to the boxing fraternity. He will always be remembered as one of the pioneers of professional boxing in our country during the dark days of apartheid, giving our people hope and inspiration," the Minister said on Thursday.

Ndzondo, who fought in the featherweight division throughout his career and later crowned Cape Featherweight Champion, was known for his relentless body attack, fighting behind a jab, and using the defensive "shoulder roll style" later perfected by the likes of former WBC Super Middleweight Champion, Thulani "Sugarboy" Malinga.

He is also credited with mentoring the late legendary boxer, Nkosana "Happy Boy" Mgxaji.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the Ndzondo family, friends and the sporting fraternity at large. May his soul rest in eternal peace," the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture said.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the Ndzondo family, friends and the sporting fraternity at large. May his soul rest in eternal peace," the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tarun scores upset win on way to semis

Telanganas Tarun Anirudh shocked sixth seed Bharat Kumaran of Tamil Nadu on his way to the semifinals of the Rs 1-lakh prize money AITA mens singles championship, here on Thursday.Tarun had to dig deep to win over his fancied opponent where...

Uttarakhand records 162 new COVID-9 cases, 4 deaths

Uttarakhands COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,354 on Thursday with 162 more persons testing positive for the disease, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,626.Dehradun district reported the highest number of 67 ca...

Khattar directs officials to prepare scheme for rehabilitation of slums

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed officials on Thursday to prepare a comprehensive scheme for the rehabilitation of urban slums in Haryana to take forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure housing for all by 202...

Protesting farmer unions reject govt's proposal: SKM

Protesting farmer unions on Thursday rejected the governments proposal to suspend the three contentious farm laws for 18 months and set up a joint committee to find an amicable solution to end the deadlock.This was announced by the Samyukt ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021