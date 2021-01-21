Left Menu
C'garh: Man dies while playing Kabaddi in Dhamtari district

PTI | Dhamtari | Updated: 21-01-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 20:39 IST
A 22-year-old man died whileplaying a Kabaddi match at a village in Chhattisgarh'sDhamtari district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Goji village under Kuruddevelopment block where a Kabaddi championship was underway onWednesday, an officicial said.

Narendra Sahu, a resident of Kokadi village, had goneto participate in the contest as a part of his village team,the official said.

During the match between Kokadi and Patewa villages,Sahu collapsed when opponents pounced on him and later failedto get up, he said.

The victim was immediately shifted to Kurud hospital,where doctors declared him brought dead, he said, adding thatan accidental death report was registered in this regard.

''Prima facie, it seems like he died of a head injury.

The exact cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem,'' Kurud block medical officer Dr Umashankar Narvratnasaid.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condoledthe death and asked players to ensure safety during matches.

PTI COR TKPARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

