Gujarat reports just 1 COVID-19 death, 471 new cases

Gujarat recorded just onedeath due to COVID-19 on Thursday, while 471 more peopletested positive for the infection, the state health departmentsaid.

With 471 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours,Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,57,813, said a release bythe health department.

The lone death pushed the toll to 4,372, said therelease.

Also, 727 COVID-19 patients were discharged fromhospitals during the day, raising the number of recoveredcases to 2,47,950, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases 2,57,813 new cases 471, deaths 4,372, discharged2,47,950, active cases 5,491, people tested so far (figurenot released).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)