Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat reports just 1 COVID-19 death, 471 new cases

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:24 IST
Gujarat reports just 1 COVID-19 death, 471 new cases

Gujarat recorded just onedeath due to COVID-19 on Thursday, while 471 more peopletested positive for the infection, the state health departmentsaid.

With 471 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours,Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,57,813, said a release bythe health department.

The lone death pushed the toll to 4,372, said therelease.

Also, 727 COVID-19 patients were discharged fromhospitals during the day, raising the number of recoveredcases to 2,47,950, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases 2,57,813 new cases 471, deaths 4,372, discharged2,47,950, active cases 5,491, people tested so far (figurenot released).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Luxury fashion platform Mytheresa valued at over $3 bln in U.S. IPO

Shares of Mytheresa jumped more than 37 in their U.S. market debut on Thursday, giving the German online luxury fashion retailer a market value of over 3 billion....

Mother motivated me to stay back in Australia and fulfill dad's dream: Siraj

India pacer Mohammed Siraj, who had a dream tour against Australia, after returning to the country said that his mother gave him the confidence to stay with the team and fulfill his fathers dream. Before the series against Australia started...

Northern Ireland extends COVID-19 lockdown to March 5

The British region of Northern Ireland on Thursday extended its COVID-19 lockdown for an additional four weeks to March 5 and its deputy first minister said the measures might have to be extended again. Northern Ireland introduced a six-wee...

Magnitude 5 earthquake shakes Cyprus; no injuries, damage

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5 shook Cyprus on Thursday, frightening some people who fled from their homes. No injuries or damage was reported.The temblor struck at 427 p.m. 1427 GMT or 927 a.m. EST, Cyprus Geological Surve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021