Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-India to begin commercial vaccine exports with shipments to Brazil, Morocco

"Supply of commercially contracted quantities will also commence from tomorrow, starting with Brazil and Morocco, followed by South Africa and Saudi Arabia," he added. Brazil, which has world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll after the United States, has been urging India to send the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 22:13 IST
EXCLUSIVE-India to begin commercial vaccine exports with shipments to Brazil, Morocco

India's government has cleared commercial exports of COVID-19 vaccines, with the first consignments to be shipped to Brazil and Morocco on Friday, the Indian foreign secretary told Reuters.

The shots developed by UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca and Oxford University are being manufactured at the Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest producer of vaccines, which has received orders from countries across the world. The Indian government had held off exporting doses until it began its own domestic immunisation programme last weekend. Earlier this week, it sent free supplies to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said commercial supplies of the vaccine would begin from Friday in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment that India's production capacities would be used for all of humanity to fight the pandemic. "In keeping with this vision, we have responded positively to requests for supply of Indian manufactured vaccines from countries across the globe, starting with our neighbours," he said, referring to the free supplies. "Supply of commercially contracted quantities will also commence from tomorrow, starting with Brazil and Morocco, followed by South Africa and Saudi Arabia," he added.

Brazil, which has world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll after the United States, has been urging India to send the AstraZeneca vaccine. It has agreed to take 2 million doses from Serum and was ready to send a plane last week to pick them up. Morocco, South Africa and Saudi Arabia have also secured supplies from Serum, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Energy stocks drag down FTSE 100, IG Group slides

Londons FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday, weighed down by falls in energy stocks as oil prices slid after a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories, while IG Group tumbled on plans to buy U.S. trading platform tastytrade for 1 billion. The ...

Rejection of govt's 'lollipop' on farm laws signals farmers' awakening: Cong

As the protesting farmer unions turned down the Centres proposal of suspending the contentious farm laws for 18 months, the Congress on Thursday said this rejection of the governments lollipop by the farmers signals their awakening.Stepping...

IMF concludes Article IV consultation with Israel

On January 19, 2021, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund IMF concluded the Article IV consultation with Israel.The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted Israels society and economy. While Israels strong growth and large...

Rajasthan Royals trade Robin Uthappa to Chennai Super Kings

Veteran India batsman Robin Uthappa has been traded to Chennai Super Kings in an all-cash deal, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals said on Thursday.The 35-year-old right-hander from Karnataka had scored just 196 runs in 12 matches in the last I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021