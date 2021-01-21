Too soon to think about summer holidays, says UK interior minister

Too soon to think about summer holidays, says UK interior ministerReuters | London | Updated: 21-01-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 23:12 IST
It is too early for Britons to start anticipating the end of lockdown and booking summer holidays, interior minister Priti Patel said on Thursday, warning that the COVID-19 pandemic was still putting pressure on health services.
"It is far too early ... to speculate around restrictions, such as the point you just made: should people be booking a holiday," Patel told a news conference.
"The advice is very clear we are in a lockdown, the public should be staying at home."
