Left Menu
Development News Edition

Too soon to think about summer holidays, says UK interior minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-01-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 23:12 IST
Too soon to think about summer holidays, says UK interior minister
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

It is too early for Britons to start anticipating the end of lockdown and booking summer holidays, interior minister Priti Patel said on Thursday, warning that the COVID-19 pandemic was still putting pressure on health services.

"It is far too early ... to speculate around restrictions, such as the point you just made: should people be booking a holiday," Patel told a news conference.

"The advice is very clear we are in a lockdown, the public should be staying at home."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Villa's Smith charged by FA after red card in Man City loss

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has been charged for allegedly using abusive language towards the referee in Wednesdays 2-0 Premier League defeat by Manchester City, which earned him a red card, English soccers governing body FA said on Thur...

Pfizer cuts vaccine deliveries by as much as half to some EU countries

Pfizer has slashed in half the volume of COVID-19 vaccines it will deliver to some EU countries this week, government officials said on Thursday, as frustration over the U.S. drugmakers unexpected cut in supplies grows. Romania got only 50 ...

U.S., EU kickstart renewed climate change cooperation with first call

U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry and European Union climate policy chief Frans Timmermans on Thursday held their first call under the new U.S. administration, kicking off renewed transatlantic cooperation on tackling global warming.Aft...

Judge rejects NRA bid to end or move New York lawsuit seeking its closure

A New York state judge on Thursday rejected the National Rifle Associations bid to dismiss or move a lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James seeking to dissolve the gun rights group. Justice Joel Cohen of Manhattan Supreme Court ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021