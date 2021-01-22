Left Menu
Development News Edition

France to recommend wearing of surgical masks in public

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 01:13 IST
France to recommend wearing of surgical masks in public

The French government will recommend that people wear surgical masks in public because fabric masks do not provide enough protection from COVID-19 transmission, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

France already requires masks to be worn in public places, but until now has not made recommendations about the type of masks that should be worn in that setting. Veran, speaking to French broadcaster TF1, also said it was unlikely that restrictions on ski resorts would be lifted next month, effectively ruling out a return to skiing in time for the February school holidays.

He said that the government could not rule out a tightening of coronavirus restrictions if the situation with virus transmission deteriorates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden says U.S. coronavirus death toll will probably top 500,000 next month

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus will probably top 500,000 next month, painting a grim picture of what he said will be a difficult battle. In a White House event, Biden said the rollout of t...

U.S. House could send Trump impeachment charge to Senate as soon as Friday

The U.S. House of Representatives could as early as Friday send an impeachment charge accusing former President Donald Trump of inciting insurrection to the Senate, which must decide his fate and whether to block him from seeking office aga...

US STOCKS-Wall Street pauses at record highs after Biden inauguration

Wall Streets main indexes edged up to record highs on Thursday, propelled by optimism about more pandemic relief under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a tepid labor market recovery.The number of Americans f...

Transportation nominee: 'possible' U.S. could raise gas tax to fund road repairs

Pete Buttigieg, Democratic President Joe Bidens nominee to head the U.S. Transportation Department, won bipartisan support from senators at a Thursday confirmation hearing, where he said it was possible new gas tax revenue could fund infras...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021