France to recommend wearing of surgical masks in public

The French government will recommend that people wear surgical masks in public because fabric masks do not provide enough protection from COVID-19 transmission, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

France already requires masks to be worn in public places, but until now has not made recommendations about the type of masks that should be worn in that setting. Veran, speaking to French broadcaster TF1, also said it was unlikely that restrictions on ski resorts would be lifted next month, effectively ruling out a return to skiing in time for the February school holidays.

He said that the government could not rule out a tightening of coronavirus restrictions if the situation with virus transmission deteriorates.

