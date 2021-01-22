Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Mexico's health ministry confirmed 1,803 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, a daily record since the pandemic began last year in the country with the fourth-highest death toll. * Even as President Joe Biden laments the nation's sluggish COVID-19 immunization launch for a pace he calls "dismal," West Virginia is touting its relative success in making the most of vaccine supplies it has received so far.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 09:42 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

Three mutant COVID-19 variants that emerged in Britain, South Africa and Brazil pose a high risk in Europe, Europe's disease surveillance agency said, while in the United States, President Joe Biden moved swiftly to coordinate a federal effort to fight the pandemic. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Hotspots of COVID-19 infections in the European Union will be labelled "dark red" zones and travellers from those areas will be required to take a test before departure and undergo quarantine, the chief of the bloc's executive said on Thursday. * French President Emmanuel Macron told his European Union counterparts France would make PCR tests compulsory for all travellers into France from Sunday, including from fellow EU countries.

* Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Thursday that all flights to and from Britain would be suspended from Saturday onwards as Portugal scrambles to tackle the rapid spread of the new variant of the coronavirus. * It is too early to say when the national lockdown in England will end, British PM Boris Johnson said, as daily deaths reach new highs.

* The Netherlands will impose its first night-time curfew since World War II from Saturday onwards, while Portugal sought to slow contagion rates by ordering all schools to close for 15 days from Friday. * France is now recommending people wear surgical masks in public because they offer better protection from transmission than fabric face coverings.

* Pfizer slashed in half the volume of vaccines it will deliver to some EU countries this week. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Beijing launched mass COVID-19 testing in parts of the city, while Shanghai was testing all hospital staff, as China battles the worst outbreak since March 2020. * Japan's vaccine programme chief walked back on a goal to secure enough targeted supplies of COVID-19 vaccines by June, one month before the planned start of the Tokyo Olympics.

* Hong Kong will place tens of thousands of its residents in a lockdown to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus, the first such measure the Chinese-ruled city has taken since the pandemic began, a local newspaper reported. AMERICAS

* The U.S. House of Representatives is planning to bring a coronavirus relief bill to a vote the first week of February, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. * Mexico's health ministry confirmed 1,803 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, a daily record since the pandemic began last year in the country with the fourth-highest death toll.

* Even as President Joe Biden laments the nation's sluggish COVID-19 immunization launch for a pace he calls "dismal," West Virginia is touting its relative success in making the most of vaccine supplies it has received so far. * It will not be possible to host carnival celebrations in July, Rio de Janeiro's new mayor said, as Brazil's second wave of coronavirus infections gathers steam with vaccine supplies still scare in Latin America's biggest country.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Mali plans to buy over 8.4 million doses of coronavirus vaccine and expects to start a vaccination campaign in April, the council of ministers said in a statement on Thursday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Amazon Inc said on Thursday it will open a pop-up clinic in its Seattle headquarters on Jan. 24 with an aim to vaccinate 2,000 eligible members of the public against COVID-19 on the first day.

* Pfizer and BioNTech have agreed to supply their COVID-19 vaccine to the World Health Organization co-led COVAX vaccine access scheme, two sources familiar with the deal said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares eased from record highs on Friday as investors took some money off the table after a recent rally that was driven by hopes a massive U.S. economic stimulus plan by incoming President Joe Biden will help temper the COVID-19 impact. * Oil prices fell in early trade, retreating further from 11-month highs hit last week, on worries new pandemic restrictions in China will curb fuel demand in the world's biggest oil importer.

(Compiled by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Devika Syamnath and Veronica Snoj; Editing by Giles Elgood, Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sailing-Ainslie may look to scratch Sunday race if Challenger Series final spot secured

INEOS Team UK skipper Ben Ainslie said he will have to decide whether to take on Luna Rossa again on Sunday or propose the race be scratched if they have already secured a spot in the Challenger Series final by beating the Italians a day ea...

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Alphabet Incs Google said on Friday it would block its search engine in Australia if the government proceeds with a new code that would force it and Facebook Inc to pay media companies for the right to use their content. Googles threat esca...

SVP Global Q3 Results exceeds Expectations, Consolidated QoQ PAT up 35%

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 22, 2021 PRNewswire -- SVP Global Ventures Limited has declared its unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Nine month ended December 31, 2020Consolidated Result Highlights Revenue for Q3FY21 stood at Rs. 371 crs as...

Karen Gillan confirms Nebula will be back in 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Actor Karen Gillan is set to reprise her Guardians of the Galaxy role in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project Thor Love And Thunder.The Scottish actor, who has played intergalactic warrior Nebula in two Guardians of the Galaxy mov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021