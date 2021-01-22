No fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally at 4,991

Andaman and Nicobar Islandsdid not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24hours, a health department official said on Friday.

The coronavirus tally in the union territory remainedat 4,991, while a total of 62 people have died so far due tothe contagion, he said.

Four more persons were cured of the disease in thelast 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in thearchipelago to 4,904, the official said.

The union territory now has 25 active COVID-19 casesand all the cases are in South Andaman district.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted2,09,433 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivityrate stands at 2.38 per cent, he added.

The union territory reported its first COVID-19 caseon June 10 last year and the first COVID-19 death on July 27,2020.

