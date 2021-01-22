Left Menu
Development News Edition

No fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally at 4,991

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 22-01-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 13:01 IST
No fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally at 4,991
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Andaman and Nicobar Islandsdid not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24hours, a health department official said on Friday.

The coronavirus tally in the union territory remainedat 4,991, while a total of 62 people have died so far due tothe contagion, he said.

Four more persons were cured of the disease in thelast 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in thearchipelago to 4,904, the official said.

The union territory now has 25 active COVID-19 casesand all the cases are in South Andaman district.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted2,09,433 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivityrate stands at 2.38 per cent, he added.

The union territory reported its first COVID-19 caseon June 10 last year and the first COVID-19 death on July 27,2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Will look into allowing VC between jailed scribe, his Kerala-based mother, UP govt tells SC

The Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court on Friday that it would look into the possibility of facilitating the video-conferencing between jailed scribe Siddique Kappan, arrested on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had...

Uttarakhand STF suspects ex-army officer in fake ID case

In the ongoing investigation in the fake Indian Army ID cards case, Uttarakhand Special Task Force STF on Friday said that one former Indian Army personnel is allegedly behind these activities. Ajay Singh, Superintendent of Police of STF sa...

PM interacts with Covid vax beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with those involved in the Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.Talking through video conference with beneficiaries and those administrating the shots, the prime m...

Hungary buys Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, first in EU -minister

Hungary has signed a deal to buy Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the first EU country to do so, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a briefing during talks in Moscow on Friday.In the video posted on his Facebook page, he said the vacc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021