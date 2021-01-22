France will need new COVID lockdown if it can't master variant -epidemiologist

France will need new COVID lockdown if it can't master variant -epidemiologistReuters | Paris | Updated: 22-01-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 13:04 IST
France will have to resort to a strict lockdown like those in Ireland and Britain if it fails to rein in the more contagious variants of the coronavirus, a French epidemiologist and government adviser said on Friday.
Arnaud Fontanet, a member of the scientific council that advises the government on COVID-19 policy, also said on France Inter radio the country is in a "very tense situation with exhausted hospital staff".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
