Russia reports 21,513 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Russia on Friday reported 21,513 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 3,104 in St Petersburg, taking the national tally to 3,677,352 since the pandemic began.

Authorities reported 580 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 68,412.

