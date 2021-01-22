Left Menu
Russia reports 21,513 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-01-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 13:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

Russia on Friday reported 21,513 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 3,104 in St Petersburg, taking the national tally to 3,677,352 since the pandemic began.

Authorities reported 580 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 68,412.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

