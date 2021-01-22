Left Menu
Malaysia reports 3,631 new coronavirus cases with 18 new deaths, highest daily fatalities

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 22-01-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 16:22 IST
Malaysian health authorities reported 3,631 new coronavirus cases on Friday with 18 new deaths, its highest daily fatalities so far. That brings total infections in the Southeast Asian country to 176,180 cases and 660 total deaths.

On Thursday, Malaysia extended restrictions on movement in the capital Kuala Lumpur and five states until Feb. 4 to combat a surge in coronavirus infections, effectively putting most of the country under lockdown.

