Ukraine capital Kyiv seeks to buy 1 mln doses COVID vaccines -mayor

Ukraine capital Kyiv seeks to buy 1 mln doses COVID vaccines -mayorReuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:05 IST
Ukraine's capital Kyiv is in talks with several European and American manufacturers aiming to buy 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Friday.
He said the city will buy the vaccine with the money from the city budget, but gave no more details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
