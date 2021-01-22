Goa reports 70 new COVID-19 cases; 80 recuperate, one dies

Goa's coronavirus caseload wentup by 70 and reached 52,782 on Friday, a health departmentofficial said.

The virus claimed the life of one patient during theday, which took the state's death toll to 758, he said.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to51,170 as 80 of them got discharge on Friday.

The number of active cases is now 854, the officialsaid.

''With 1,694 tests conducted during the day, the totalnumber of tests held so far in the state went up to 4,36,519,''he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases52,782, new cases 70, death toll 758, discharged 51,170,active cases 854, samples tested till date 4,36,519.

