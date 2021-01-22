Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha reports 154 new COVID-19 cases, 1,13,623 people inoculated

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:47 IST
Odisha reports 154 new COVID-19 cases, 1,13,623 people inoculated
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Odisha's COVID-19 caseloadmounted to 3,34,020 on Friday as 154 more people testedpositive for the infection, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 1,903 as no new fatalitydue to the infection was reported, he said.

Sambalpur district recorded the highest number offresh cases at 19, followed by Sundargarh and Puri at 18 each.

Nine districts - Deogarh, Ganjam, Kalahandi,Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur andRayagada - did not register any new case since Thursday.

Meanwhile, the state intensified the ongoinginoculation drive by setting a target of administering thefirst dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all frontline workers byJanuary 25.

A total of 1,13,623 frontline workers received thejabs in the state since the launch of the nationwidevaccination programme on January 16, Health and Family Welfaredirector Bijay Panigrahi said.

The department will receive another consignment of1,49,760 doses of 'Covaxin' soon, he said.

Panigrahi said the vaccination programme will beconducted at Primary Health Centres and Community HealthCentres on three days a week -Tuesdays, Wednesdays andFridays.

However, the drive will be carried out at thegovernment and private medical colleges and hospitals everyday except holidays.

Odisha now has 1,519 active cases, while 3,30,545patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Of the 1,903 fatalities reported in the state, Khurdadistrict accounted for 334, followed by Ganjam (248),Sundargarh (171), Cuttack (141) and Puri (117).

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have also died dueto the comorbidities, he said.

The state has so far conducted over 75 lakh sampletests for COVID-19, including 23,934 on Thursday, and thepositivity rate stands at 4.45 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Court seeks ED reply on Tahir Hussain's plea alleging “media trial” in money laundering case

A Delhi court Friday sought Enforcement Directorates ED on a plea by suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain alleging trial by media against him in a money laundering case related to north- east Delhi riots.The plea also sought roll-back of ...

Group urges climate adaptation funding in pandemic recovery

An organization that promotes efforts to adapt the environment to cope with the effects of climate change is calling on governments and financers around the globe to include funding for adaptation projects in their COVID-19 recovery spendin...

Stalled: The Gold Rush

New Delhi India, January 22 ANIMediawire We Indians love gold. We like wearing it, we like keeping it, we like gifting it. If estimates are to be believed, Gold reserves held by households and religious temples in India is anywhere between ...

110 new COVID cases in U'khand

The coronavirus cases rose to 95,464 in Uttarakhand on Friday with 110 more people testing positive for the infection, while three more deaths took the toll to 1,629, the Health Department said.There are 1,795 active cases, while 90,730 peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021