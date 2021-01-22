Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK police break up lockdown-flouting wedding with 400 guests

PTI | London | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:06 IST
UK police break up lockdown-flouting wedding with 400 guests
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Police in London said Friday that they have broken up a wedding attended by 400 people — despite a nationwide lockdown that bars households from mixing.

The venue was a school whose principal died from the coronavirus last year.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers found hundreds of people packed into the north London school with blacked-out windows on Thursday night. The force said that "following enquiries it was established that the group had gathered at the location for a wedding." Weddings are allowed only in "exceptional circumstances" -- such as one partner being dangerously ill -- and with a maximum of six people attending.

Police said the organiser could face a 10,000-pound (USD 13,600) fine, Many guests fled as police arrived, but five people who attended received 200-pound fines.

The Yesodey Hatorah Senior Girls' School, a state-funded Orthodox Jewish high school, said in a statement that it was "absolutely horrified about last night's event and condemn(s) it in the strongest possible terms." The school said its hall had been leased to an outside organisation and "we had no knowledge that the wedding was taking place." The school's principal, Rabbi Avrahom Pinter, died in April after contracting the coronavirus.

Pubs, restaurants and entertainment venues in Britain are closed, and people are required to stay largely at home, as part of restrictions to curb a new surge in the virus. The U.K. has recorded almost 95,000 COVID-19 deaths, the highest toll in Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sudan: 250 killed, over 100,000 displaced as violence surges in Darfur, UN refugee agency says

According to the agency, 250 people including three humanitarian workers also lost their lives in the clashes that started on 15 January in West Darfur province, and spread into South Darfur the next day.Boris Cheshirkov, a UNHCR spokespe...

Russia says TikTok deletes some posts promoting illegal pro-Navalny protest

Russia said on Friday that TikTok had deleted some of what it called illegal posts promoting weekend protests aimed at securing the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.It has also opened a criminal case into Navalnys supporters. Posts ...

Baseball-Former MLB home run king Hank Aaron dead at 86

Baseball Hall of Famer Henry Hank Aaron, who once held Major League Baseballs record for most career homes runs, has died, according to multiple media reports. He was 86.Aaron, who earned a permanent place in baseball lore when he surpassed...

House to deliver Trump impeachment charge on Monday, rejecting Republican push for time

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives will deliver an impeachment charge against former President Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, rejecting Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnells request for a delay.Senat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021